WATCH: Packers Linebacker Quay Walker Ejected After Shoving Bills Coach

During the NFL Sunday Night Football primetime matchup against the Bills and Packers, linebacker Quay Walker was ejected. Walked and shoved a Bills coach and that is a no-go. When the refs saw it, a flag went up and after a short discussion, they determined that No. 7 on Green Bay had to go.

This game has not gone well for the Packers. Quay Walker getting ejected isn’t going to help the defense at all. Players have to be able to control their emotions on the field. After the play was over, things got heated. Walker was all along among a group of Buffalo players and coaches on the sideline.

Quay Walker just got ejected for shoving a Bills coach after the play pic.twitter.com/nUeCUPuXj6 — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 31, 2022

Some folks thought that they saw the coach push Walker first. Even if that is true, the guy who retaliates is almost always the one who gets in trouble. When your team is losing and getting burned on defense, it doesn’t help to lose a linebacker in the process.

The Buffalo Bills have made defenses pay many times this season. There have been teams that tried and teams that fall. When this offense is rolling with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Devin Singletary – there aren’t many teams that can do anything about it.

Quay Walker Young Star on Defense

Quay Walker is just 22 years old and is a rookie for the Packers’ defense. After playing football at Georgia in college, Walker was a standout on defense. He was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. You hope that this was just a rookie mistake and that he’ll learn from it.

While Walker would be great to have on the defense in the second half, it doesn’t seem like that will make much of a difference in the grand scheme of things.

If it wasn’t for Aaron Jones and his output on the ground, this Packers team would be struggling. Aaron Rodgers had less than 100 yards passing in the first half. He also found himself hitting the ground after being sacked, hit, hurried, and more. Long night for the Packers in Buffalo.