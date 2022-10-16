WATCH: Panthers Head Coach Steve Wilks Tosses Robbie Anderson from Game After Multiple Incidents

It may only be a matter of time before the Carolina Panthers part ways with wide receiver Robbie Anderson. He was already rumored to be on the trading block, and his actions on Sunday might solidify his fate.

Anderson got into a verbal confrontation with receivers coach Joe Dailey during the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. Nothing too spicy occurred, but it definitely caught the attention of the broadcast.

Robbie Anderson exchanging some words with his coach pic.twitter.com/RaswG5R97G — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 16, 2022

Words continued to be exchanged between Anderson and Dailey. Interim head coach Steve Wilks eventually saw and heard enough and tossed the receiver from the game.

As you might imagine, Anderson wasn’t too pleased with the situation.

Robbie Anderson got kicked off the field by Panthers coach lol pic.twitter.com/96YR67iRlA — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 16, 2022

Anderson left the game without a reception. For the season, he’s been the Panthers’ top receiving target, totaling 207 yards and a touchdown on 13 catches.

The shouting match between Anderson and Dailey comes just a few days after trade rumors swirled about his future with the franchise, along with Christian McCaffrey. Because of the frustration on Sunday, Carolina might be looking to make a deal even quicker, if possible.

Sideline Disagreements in the NFL Not Uncommon

It may not be the best look for a player and coach to get involved in a shouting match on the sideline, but it’s not unusual in the NFL. A similar situation unfolded with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year.

At the end of a tight game between the Ravens and Buffalo Bills, head coach John Harbaugh and defensive back Marcus Peters exchanged words in a heated argument. Peters appeared frustrated about the play-calling late in the game.

Marcus Peters had some words for John Harbaugh and had to be separated after the Ravens blew a 20-3 lead vs. Buffalo pic.twitter.com/ZSaqRehzRc — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 2, 2022

Harbaugh didn’t toss Peters from the contest — it was too late, anyway — but he did say it was just the competitive spirit getting the best of the two.

“We’re on the same page, he and I,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve got a great relationship, an honest relationship. I love him. I hope he still loves me, we’ll see.”

Is that’s all that unfolded with the Panthers, too? Or will there be more to the story?