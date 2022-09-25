WATCH: Panthers Strip Saints’ Alvin Kamara, Take It Home for Six in Epic Fashion

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is back in the lineup Sunday after missing Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A rib injury sidelined Kamara, who felt good enough to play in the Saints’ Week 3 road matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers defense welcomed him back in a cruel, cruel way. Kamara took a first quarter handoff to his right and was stripped by multiple defenders. The ball was scooped up by linebacker Marquis Haynes, who took it 44 yards the other way for six.

The scoop and score gave Carolina a 7-0 lead over New Orleans with 5:32 remaining in the first. The Panthers later extended that lead to 10-0 on a 45-yard field goal make from Eddy Pineiro. Kamara, meanwhile, has rushed for 29 yards on six carries at the time of writing.

Kamara makes up one-half of the backfield superstars featured in the game. Carolina has one of its own in Christian McCaffrey, the 2019 All-Pro selection.

Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey Unbothered By Ankle

McCaffrey was a surprise addition to the team’s injury report on Thursday.

McCaffrey was reportedly experiencing some lingering stiffness in his ankle following Carolina’s 19-16 Week 2 loss against the New York Giants. His reps were limited at practice, although he appeared to show zero signs of discomfort. McCaffrey is far from concerned about the injury, providing the perfect response when asked about being on the report this week.

“I think at this point — if I went to take a leak during practice, it’ll end up on the report,” McCaffrey said jokingly. “But I feel great. I’ll be ready to roll.”

McCaffrey, 26, is working his way back into a groove after missing 15 games last season. The 2019 All-Pro missed nine games the year prior. Through two contests this season, he has rushed for 135 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown. McCaffrey has hauled in eight receptions for 50 yards through the air.