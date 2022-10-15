Pat McAfee is quite literally a vibe on ESPN‘s “College GameDay” — even more so when the show emanates from Knoxville.

McAfee and the crew are in east Tennessee on Saturday. It is the site of the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) vs. No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0). It didn’t take long for GameDay’s resident hype man to go from dressed to the nines, to orange and white checkered overalls.

Surrounded by a host of Tennessee fans on the iconic Vol Navy boat, McAfee backflipped into the Tennessee River.

“The last time I was on a boat on this show, I was on a try-out run,” McAfee said before jumping in. “Who would I be if I didn’t seize the day? Who I would I be if I didn’t seize the boat? [Who] would I be if I wouldn’t let this Tennessee River baptize me?”

THE LAST TIME I WAS ON A BOAT ON THIS SHOW…#GameDay pic.twitter.com/0WjdJLTDp1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 15, 2022

Lee Corso Makes Return to ‘College GameDay’

McAfee flanked Lee Corso on the “College GameDay” panel on Saturday after a two-week hiatus. Corso was absent after dealing with an illness. The 87-year-old is feeling much better and was healthy enough to make his headgear pick. Corso picked the Volunteers to win — which would be Tennessee’s first victory over Alabama since 2006.