WATCH: Pat McAfee Curses Live On-Air During ESPN2 Broadcast of TCU-Georgia

Uga, the beloved Georgia mascot, didn’t make the national title game at SoFi Stadium. But Pat McAfee and the ESPN cameras showed the bulldog watching the game on TV.

That’s when Pat McAfee, who is a member of the ESPN College Football GameDay crew, let loose with some comedy. With Georgia beating TCU in a runaway, you need more funny lines as opposed to football analysis, right?

McAfee, who also hosts a popular podcast, quipped “Uga has been sighted, that dawg…that son of a bitch Uga, is having the night of his life!”

With the game such a lopsided affair, McAfee is filling the airwaves with tons of quippy comments. He’s doing a simulcast on ESPN2 and the main ESPN cameras show the main action. (Hide your eyes, TCU fans).

Pat McAfee first complained about the weather. Yes, SoFi Stadium is an indoor stadium. Basically, it’s a $5.5 billion venue that features fancy seats and a roof. The stadium is open ended to allow for those cool SoCal ocean breezes. But when the weather is wet and nasty, like it was in Los Angeles Monday night, you get rain inside.

“It’s raining in Los Angeles,” Pat McAfee told his audience. “It’s raining indoors in Los Angeles. (And) it’s a special night. This is God taking a tinkle on something magical.

“Whichever God you believe in, it’s raining right through this roof,” McAfee said. “I don’t know how that’s possible.”

So see, he was blasphemous in one take before cursing in another. But it was all in good fun.