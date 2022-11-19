WATCH: Pat McAfee Goes All-Out Cowboy Mode Pulling Down a Steer on ‘College GameDay’

Pat McAfee did more than chat X’s and O’s Saturday on College Football GameDay. He actually dabbled in another sport. Check this out. McAfee, the popular podcaster and former NFL punter, hung out with the Montana State rodeo team. The GameDay crew was in snowy Bozeman, Montana, Saturday morning. The drawing card was the annual grudge match between Montana and Montana State.

McAfee learned how to do some steer wrangling. And the ESPN cameras captured all the fun. The GameDay social media crew touted the McAfee appearance as “Pat in Bozeman is comedy.”

Pat in Bozeman is comedy 🤠😂 pic.twitter.com/TfbGsZRO0r — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 19, 2022

College GameDay Fans Thought Pat McAfee Was a Hoot

As you can see, McAfee wore his sleeveless black T-shirt. That’s his style signature, although it’s probably not a great look for wrestling steers. He did get the steer to the ground to the delight of the Montana State rodeo team. He then put on a Montana State hoodie to snap photos with the team. But alas, McAfee then picked rival Montana to win the football game. That’s why Pat McAfee and the rest of the College GameDay crew was there.

And let it be known, Montana State dominates the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. There actually are two rodeo seasons per year. And the fall circuit, which lasts a month, already is finished. The next round of competition kicks off in April. Collectively, the MSU Rodeo teams have won nine national team titles with 34 individual championships.

GameDay fans gave McAfee high grades for effort.

“I really just saw him take a bull to the ground.. in a headlock?? wow,” wrote a GameDay fan. Another replied “I love how serious Pat is about everything he does.”

The Montana-Montana State game kicks off at 1 p.m. Central. And it should be a terrific game. The Montana State Bobcats bring a 9-1 record into their home game. Meanwhile, the Montana Grizzlies are 7-3.