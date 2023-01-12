WATCH: Pat McAfee Pleads For Lower FCC Fine After Singing Happy Birthday To Tim Tebow

Chatty and irreverent Pat McAfee was let loose for 11 hours to provide his brand of analysis for the college football national championship. Of course, there were issues.

The popular podcaster is a member of the ESPN College Football GameDay crew. And with Georgia beating TCU in a 65-7 runaway, McAfee talked about a lot more than the action on the field.

Fans speculated he might get fined by the FCC, especially when he let loose with a curse word as he laughed about Uga, the Georgia mascot, not being on on the sidelines at SoFi Stadium. And yes, Pat McAfee also is worried about the FCC. But it’s something really benign.

“Turns out you can’t sing Happy Birthday to Tim Tebow on live TV,” Pat McAfee tweeted the day after the championship.

Pat McAfee Relied on Old Info In Regards to Happy Birthday

So what’s up with happy birthday? It’s about the song’s copyright. McAfee’s cohort Darius Butler reminded the host of about how singing Happy Birthday is a no-no.

“I didn’t think of that,” Pat McAfee said on his podcast. “My first thought is Tim, it’s the first day of the rest of your life…if we end up in FCC court or whatever the f*ck we’re gonna be for singing Happy Birthday I’ll take their fine. I hope there will be a human on the other side that has some sort of self-awareness that understands, it’s Tim Tebow.”

And Tebow only turns 35 once. As it turns out, McAfee relied on old news. Like really outdated news. The pro-punter-turned-podcaster used a 2008 story as reference. ABC reported that the FCC could fine up to $30,000 for copyright infringement on Happy Birthday.

All you folks who immediately started complaining about government overreach, well, chill out. Awful Announcing pointed out that in 2016 a federal judge officially deemed the Happy Birthday song as public domain. Publishing company Warner/Chappell paid $14 million to end a copyright lawsuit.

Did you know that Happy Birthday is the most popular English language song in the world? Everybody knows the words. And it’s perfectly free for Pat McAfee to sing the song to Tim Tebow.