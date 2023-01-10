WATCH: Pat McAfee’s Co-Anchor Ty Schmidt Nails Hysterical Lou Holtz Impression During National Championship

You know, there isn’t a whole lot of exciting football going on. But we at least have Pat McAfee’s broadcast to keep us entertained. Georgia is just running all over TCU right now, and so that means things are getting kinda goofy at the college football championship.

For those that know Pat McAfee and his show, you have likely heard Ty Schmidt’s impression of Lou Holtz. The CFP National Championship game has not been ideal. But this had people cracking up. Maybe it helped some TCU fans deal with the pain.

When the score is 45-7, what else are you supposed to do?

What are you seeing in this game Coach Lou Holtz…#PMSCFBESPN2 pic.twitter.com/xovSgfvboW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 10, 2023

Now, there have been a lot of Lou Holtz impressions in the past. This one – not bad. The joke progressed and it wasn’t just nonsense words and garble the entire time. With Georgia’s domination as a backdrop, it was a fun little sidebar.

Pat McAfee has been busy all day. He was with the College GameDay crew earlier in the night. Then he moved down to the field for his broadcast. That’s hours of football analysis and talk, and frankly, not an easy job.

Especially when it’s raining…indoors.

Pat McAfee Doesn’t Like SoFi Stadium

During his college and NFL careers, Pat McAfee played on a lot of football fields. He’s been in arenas, stadiums, and just about any football venue that exists. His opinion of SoFi Stadium is very low. Especially after Monday night’s CFP championship game.

You schedule a national title game in LA so the weather is nice. You even take the precaution of giving it a roof. But…there are no walls. That let the rain come in as the wind blew throughout the game.

“This is one of the dumbest built stadiums I’ve ever seen,” McAfee said on ESPN2. “But it is beautiful.”

There would be more complaints as the issue got worse. When you walk inside, you don’t expect it to rain. The rain is for outside. Outdoors. Not indoors. But SoFi Stadium, with $4.9 billion and all, can’t contain the weather.

It doesn’t matter for the Bulldogs, though. They are running all over TCU and will go on to win another national championship.