WATCH: Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Shoots Down Kid Reporter’s Fantasy Football Question

Often when kids get the opportunity to ask a question to a prominent NFL figure, typically the response goes viral for its wholesomeness. However, if you’re a 14-year-old reporter for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, be wary when entering New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s domain. One young journalist learned the coach’s stoic demeanor in an awkward way on Thursday morning.

The kid reporter asks, “Even though we know you don’t play [fantasy football], do you think it’s good or bad for the NFL?” In classic Belichick fashion – with his infamous mad-genius evil grin shining through – the coach quickly shoots it down. Befuddled by the question, the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach responded, “Honestly, I don’t really have any opinion on that.”

"Fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me."



Bill Belichick 😂 pic.twitter.com/5KoKcOMBwI — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) August 4, 2022

However, upon realizing the curtness of his response, Belichick slightly softens, lending a short, but somewhat sweeter follow-up. The coach adds, “Fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me. We’re just trying to win games out here, so I don’t know who’s hot, who’s not, who wins, who doesn’t. I don’t care about that. I just care about whether we win.”

Never change, coach. Never change. The clip ends with the coach saying, “Have fun with that.” The 20-second response went viral on Twitter throughout the day Thursday. However, the clip lacks context that it’s a 14-year-old on the receiving end of the diatribe.

While Belichick clearly isn’t being rude, it’s enjoyable to watch the coach treat every reporter in the pool with a similar disdain for press conferences. For the kid, it’s probably a neat moment to remember for a long time, not holding any ill-will toward Belichick. However, it’s a great comparison to the famously heartwarming moment between a kid and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at Super Bowl LI media day.

Don’t Worry, Kids. Grown Men Fear Bill Belichick, Too

One podcast detailed a former Patriots lineman going to the extreme to avoid disappointing the coach. Rich Ohrnberger played just two seasons with New England, but he quickly understood the importance of pleasing the head coach.

Running late on his way to practice, Ohrnberger opted to face the law rather than the wrath of Bill Belichick. The lineman intentionally rear-ended a church van to give himself an excuse for running late. Ohrnberger appeared in just five games with the Patriots. Something tells me his tardiness was the least of Belichick’s concerns.