WATCH: Patriots QB Mac Jones Unloads on Coaches During Thursday Night Football vs. Bills

The New England Patriots got smacked by divisional rival Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. The Bills cruised to a 9-3 record as the home team Pats dropped to 6-6 on the season.The game was one filled with mistakes and miscues for the Patriots, and Mac Jones voiced his displeasure over play-calling to his coaching staff.

In a video that has since gone viral, Mac Jones yells at his coaching staff on the sideline, asking them to “throw the f—ing ball’ while the team was down by a large margin in the second half.

"Throw the f—–g ball! F—–g quick game sucks! F–k!"



After the game, Jones was then asked about the incident in the post-game presser. He said that wasn’t yelling at anyone in particular, however, he was upset that the team continued to run the ball instead of throwing while they were down.

“Obviously, just kind of let my emotions get to me, but we’re kind of playing from behind,” Jones said. “What I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I got to execute that part better. But it’s the short game we kept going to, which is working. But I felt like we needed chunk plays.

Mac Jones Addresses Heated Sideline Moment With Coaches

Jones defended himself, calling his choice to yell part of his passion for the game. He again stressed it wasn’t “directed at anybody.”

I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. That’s emotional. That’s football. I’m passionate about this game. Obviously, you don’t want to let your emotions get the best of you. But yeah, I think that’s pretty much it. It wasn’t directed at anybody. Just emotion coming out and we kind of needed a spark.”

Mac Jones was asked a follow-up question. Again, the quarterback didn’t shy away from voicing disagreements with the team’s play-calling down the line.

“Yeah, I think it was just me at that point in the game like, ‘all right, we’re playing catch-up here,” he said.

However, he ended the series of questions about his in-game frustrations with play-calling with a little reflection on the way the game played out.

“At the end of the day we have to execute the plays and do a better job. Sometimes you’re just so competitive, right? You want to go out there, ‘hey, let’s get a 50-yard gain.’ Sometimes it doesn’t happen, but we might as well go down trying, and try to make it work.”

The Bills clobbered the Patriots, winning by a score of 24-10. This victory marked the Bill’s third win on a Thursday night, which is the most by any team in a single season. Mac Jones completed 22 passes on 36 attempts and totaled 195 yards and a touchdown through the air.