WATCH: Patriots Rookie Bailey Zappe Sings Along to ‘Stacy’s Mom’ During Monday Night Football

You know what gets Bailey Zappe ready to go before making a big play during NFL Monday Night Football? Early 2000s rock. That’s right, Zappe was on the sideline, ready to come in for Mac Jones when he was called upon. The stadium DJ had on “Stacy’s Mom” and the young QB couldn’t help himself.

When your team is down and the starting quarterback can’t get it done, you have to find a way to get ready. Bailey Zappe was ready as soon as he heard that Fountains of Wayne tune hit the speakers. You can save those typical hype songs for other athletes, this is all Zappe needs.

Not Bailey Zappe casually singing along to “Stacy’s Mom” after hopping off the bench to lead back-to-back touchdown drives. 💀 pic.twitter.com/LLOhXONc44 — Jeff Lemieux (@jeff_lemieux) October 25, 2022

Oh, right after this, the quarterback went into the game and closed the deficit to put his team back in the game. This could have been a blowout from the first half, but Zappe got the Patriots going again. A passing touchdown and a rushing TD from Rhamondre Stevenson later and it’s 20-14 at the half. Still, work to do, but better than what it could have been.

