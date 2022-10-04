WATCH: Peyton Manning Has Hilarious Reaction to Bobby Wagner Taking Down Fan During Rams-49ers

Peyton Manning had perhaps the best reaction to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a rogue fan on the field of Levi’s Stadium during “Monday Night Football.”

The incident was shown on the “ManningCast” alternate broadcast, in which the fan was eluding security while waving a pink flare. Wagner stepped in and delivered the boom, with Peyton Manning lending some play-by-play.

Peyton & @EliManning will do play-by-play of anything… including a streaker on the field 😂 pic.twitter.com/OXsYj9ieqS — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 4, 2022

“Yes! Yes! That’s what we’re talking about,” Manning said as Wagner made the hit. “Wagner — a veteran, right, get him down, now get out and let these guys take over. Bobby Wagner — veteran play.”

Peyton Manning Impressed By Bobby Wagner

Eli Manning, meanwhile, was not impressed. Eli Manning felt that this streaker was a bit weak when compared to others.

“Amateur hour there,” Eli Manning said. “If you’re gonna streak, you gotta go full-throttle and go nude, right? I mean, what is this?”

Fan Trailing Smoke Runs Onto Field During Rams vs. Bills Game

There’s a fan on the field and he’s *checks notes* trailing pink smoke behind him. That was indeed the scene on the field of SoFi Stadium in the fourth quarter of the NFL 2022 season opener between the Rams and Buffalo Bills.

The fan on the field elicited a nice pop out of the 70,000 in attendance — most of whom were busy sulking based on the Rams’ performance. It was one of the few times the crowd had something to cheer for as the Rams fell, 31-10. Not quite what the defending Super Bowl champions had in mind.