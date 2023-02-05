WATCH: Peyton Manning Makes Hilarious Comment about Micah Parsons during Pro Bowl Games

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had himself an afternoon at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games. He was so dominating that Peyton Manning complained about his speed moves.

Parsons sparkled in the middle contest of three seven-on-seven flag football games. His sole job was to sprint towards the quarterback. And one of the NFL’s best rushers spent the game mostly unimpeded.

Afterwards, ESPN caught up with Manning to ask his thoughts on the Games finale at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Peyton is in charge of the AFC delegation with brother Eli coaching the NFC. So in this case, it was difficult to talk up Micah Parsons, since he was helping Peyton’s brother.

“Micah Parsons with a running start from one yard behind the line of scrimmage is illegal, right,” Manning quipped. “It should be banned from flag football ’cause it’s just not fair.”

The Dallas Cowboys social media team immediately shared Manning’s comments. In this case “should be banned” was the highest sort of compliment for a guy who makes a living rushing the QB.

Micah Parsons Harassed Trevor Lawrence into Pick Six

Just how dominant was Parsons? Ask Trevor Lawrence. He was the focus of Parsons’ rush in the second game. Early in the contest, the Dallas linebacker came at Lawrence so quickly, the Jacksonville QB threw it up for grabs. Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander picked the pass and returned it for a touchdown.

These sorts of seven-on-seven games are offensive friendly. But Parsons turned them into a defensive gem. Take a look at the heavy, albeit friendly, rush.

The vibe at these games definitely is relaxed. Micah Parsons brought Malcolm, his young son, to the event. And the Cowboys social media team interviewed Malcolm along with Trevon Diggs’ son, Aaiden. The two adorable little boys talked about the players they’ve met. And, they both showed off their best celebratory steps. It’ll be a few years before they can head to the NFL. But they’ve got the dance moves down if they ever get to the end zone.