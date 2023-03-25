WATCH: PGA Tour Golfer Converts Birdie After Bizarre Club Malfunction on Tee in Tournament

You’ll take a birdie any way you can get it on the PGA Tour. Tyler Duncan might receive credit for scoring one of the most unique birdies at a tournament this season.

During his Friday round at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic, Duncan took the tee box on No. 15 a Par 4 hole. After making contact with the ball, the head of Duncan’s driver snapped off.

This wasn’t because of a temper tantrum or Duncan slamming his club into the ground. Instead, the clubhead just broke off. The unfortunate driver malfunction didn’t stop Duncan from carding a pretty good score.

… and still makes birdie 🐦 pic.twitter.com/kOrRVbrlEs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 24, 2023

Although he was probably a little rattled after that incident, Duncan still managed to secure a birdie on the hole. It’s probably one of the weirder ones we’ve seen thus far — though it’s still early on the PGA Tour season.

Most of us have trouble carding birdies with fully-functional clubs. Duncan did it with a broken driver. Not that we’re jealous or anything.

Through the first two rounds of the tournament, Duncan was inside the top-15 by shooting -8. He finished his second round of Friday by carding an impressive 7-under-par 65 — broken club and all.

The Corales Puntacana Championship continues on Saturday and Sunday.

PGA Tour’s Jordan Spieth Breaks Fan’s iPhone with Errant Tee Shot

Tyle Duncan isn’t the only PGA Tour golfer to break something recently. Jordan Spieth broke a fan’s iPhone thanks to an errant tee shot on a Par 3.

Spieth’s ugly shot came during WGC Match Play on Thursday. His tee shot on the seventh hole found a group of fans and the errant strike apparently resulted in a shattered phone.

Much like Duncan, Spieth was able to salvage a pretty good score on the hole.

After his chip shot sailed past the flag, Spieth was left with a lengthy 30-foot putt in an attempt to save par. The three-time major champion sunk the putt, making it look so easy in the process.

That’s what sets the PGA Tour stars apart from the rest of us. Even when they’re breaking drivers and iPhones they still somehow manage to card birdies and pars.

It’s equally impressive and infuriating — well, at least for those of us who are fellow golfers. If most of us had an experience like Duncan or Spieth over the weekend we’d probably just pick up our golf bag and head home.

The WGC Match Play also continues on Saturday and Sunday.