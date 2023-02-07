WATCH: PGA Tour Player, Josh Allen Question Validity of Aaron Rodgers Handicap After Pebble Beach Pro-Am Win

Drama seems to follow Aaron Rodgers everywhere he goes these days. If he’s not getting asked about his plans for 2023, he’s catching heat from PGA Tour golfer Keith Mitchell for his handi-“crap” in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The tandem of Rodgers and Ben Silverman carded a -26 for the event, taking home the top honor. But Mitchell, who teamed up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, wasn’t too happy with Rodgers getting 10 strokes.

“I think Josh and I won. Aaron Rodgers doesn’t count,” Mitchell said. “His handicap was crap, so … if we finished second to Aaron, I consider us winning the trophy.”

keith knows, we all know… a rodge an absolute sand bagger pic.twitter.com/gUwKPK2qSS — Matt Gannon (@matt_gannon_) February 5, 2023

Mitchell seemed legitimately agitated about Rodgers’ handicap. But that wasn’t the only issue during this year’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Due to weather, the event lasted just three rounds.

Apparently, Allen thinks the final tally would’ve been different had the tournament lasted the entire 72 holes.

“Josh Allen was telling me there’s going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds,” Rodgers said, per USA Today. “But I think that our names are going to be up there for a long time.”

All the “controversy” doesn’t seem to bother Rodgers. He’s going to enjoy his victory at Pebble Beach for a while.

Aaron Rodgers Has Fun with Fans at Pebble Beach

The handicap controversy at Pebble Beach isn’t the only thing that kept Aaron Rodgers in the news while participating in the Pro-Am event. Everyone hoped the Green Bay quarterback would shed some light on his future plans.

Is he staying in Green Bay? Will he be traded to another team? Maybe he’ll just decide to retire? Right now, there’s still no answer.

But Rodgers did have some fun while at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He was asked about former teammate and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams hinting about the quarterback moving to his neighborhood.

“Tell him to buy me a house,” Rodgers responded when a fan brough up Adams comment.

At another point during the event, Rodgers revealed where he won’t be playing next season. He was asked on the tee box if he had any news to share. The four-time MVP didn’t reveal much, but did say, “I’m not going to San Fran.”

Sorry, 49ers fans. Rodgers won’t be your quarterback next season.