WATCH: Pistons Guard Killian Hayes Appears to Knock Out Magic Forward Mo Wagner in Wild NBA Fight

Things are getting testy in the NBA between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic. Mo Wagner was seemingly knocked out cold by Killian Hayes. After the Magic forward fouled Hayes while running for a loose ball, the Pistons guard got back up and started swinging.

People like to say that no one throws punches or fights in the NBA. Killian Hayes disproved that point on Wednesday night. His hit on Mo Wagner was to the back of the head and incredibly dangerous. There’s a reason you aren’t allowed to do that in boxing or MMA.

Wagner pushes Hayes into the bench, Hamidou Diallo shoves Wagner, and then the hit is laid by Hayes.

KILLIAN KNOCKED OUT MO WAGNER #Pistons pic.twitter.com/nFmFuQqXKI — same old lions (@j_blatt) December 29, 2022

When the referees sorted this all out, they had three ejections to make. Mo Wagner was sent off for a Flagrant 2 foul. Then both Diallo and Hayes were ejected.

This was about one or two more punches away from being Malice at the Palace 2.0. When the Magic players came through, they didn’t respond with fists flying at all. Who knows what was going through their minds, but it looked close to getting ugly before the Orlando coaches got involved.

Should the NBA Suspend Killian Hayes For Punching Mo Wagner?

Let’s just call this what it was, a cheap shot. Mo Wagner wasn’t facing Killian Hayes when the punch was thrown. He was in the arms of a Pistons player and unable to defend himself. The hit connected hard and Wagner went down quickly.

Fans were not happy about it.

“Back of the head shot like that is dangerous. Killian is in some trouble here,” one fan tweeted.

“That is a cheap shot right there,” another replied.

That was a dangerous shot to the back of the head, a suspension is definitely coming,” someone else said.

It is clear that this was a bad move. With all that is included in the video, it is clear that a suspension is likely. Adam Silver and the NBA will likely put out a statement on the matter and you better believe the Pistons will have to address it at some point.

This looks like one of those old 80s/90s NBA videos that your dad and uncles post to prove how much better things were back in the day. Really, it’s just not necessary. It didn’t add anything to the game, and by all measures likely made it worse.