WATCH: Portland Pickles Mascot Spears, Flattens Streaker Taking a Selfie During Baseball Game

The term “pickle spear” has taken on an entirely different meaning after recent events at a collegiate wood-bat baseball league game in Portland.

A shirtless fan attending a Portland Pickles game over the weekend decided to run onto the field in an attempt to take a selfie with one of the team’s outfielders. After a few seconds, Dillon T. Pickle — a giant pickle mascot — decided to take a bite out of crime.

The oversized gherkin levied a linebacker-style hit on the “streaker,” flattening him until security got onto the field. The fan was handcuffed and escorted off the field.

❌ streaking at Walker Stadium: not recommended ❌ pic.twitter.com/1srQtWXjx2 — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) July 4, 2022

One thing is for certain, this giant pickle brings the juice. If you try to disrupt a Portland Pickles baseball game, you’re going to get speared. Is that enough pickle-related jokes for you?

we found another angle and 🫣😳 pic.twitter.com/0OPKduxelz — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) July 4, 2022

It’s unclear if this encounter between human and pickled cucumber is real or staged. Oftentimes, minor league or collegiate wood-bat league baseball teams spice up the game atmosphere with a stunt every now and then.

Regardless, the hit that Dillon T. Pickle delivered is worthy of a “Top 10” moment on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

From Pickle Spears to Hot Dogs and Headlocks

Baseball isn’t the only sport seeing some wild fans during the holiday weekend. During the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July, a protestor made his way to the stage in the middle of the competition.

The intruder discovered what happens when you stand between competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut and a plateful of hot dogs. It’s not particularly pleasant, either.

Chestnut showed off UFC-style moves, putting the protestor in a headlock and tossing him to the ground. He then proceeded to devour 63 hot dogs on his way to a 15th Mustard Belt.

Joey Chestnut just put this dude in a headlock mid competition pic.twitter.com/plEEtCi8df — Yahms (@yahmsss) July 4, 2022

Who says competitive eaters aren’t athletes?

Who knew this year’s Fourth of July fireworks would come in the form of a pickle spearing a streaker and a competitive eater putting a protestor in a headlock?