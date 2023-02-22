WATCH: Rece Davis Gives Epic ESPN Call When Virginia Tech Basketball Fans Win Free Bacon

College basketball is full of rich traditions and a lively, newer one can be found across some campuses. Some programs reward fans for turning up the volume when the opposing team is at the free-throw line, and Virginia Tech is one of those programs.

In the last eight minutes of play in Cassell Coliseum, if the opposing team misses both of their free throw attempts students are awarded free bacon. And the Virginia Tech student section’s shining moment came on Wednesday night versus Miami. Hurricane’s guard Jordan Miller missed his first free throw attempt with 4:31 remaining in the ball game, which gave the Hokies crowd new energy despite being down six points.

ESPN announcer Rece Davis set the scene beautifully and made an epic call to encapsulate the moment.

“We gotta get this here, after Jordan Miller missed that free throw the crowd’s going nuts. Here’s why. If he misses his second one everybody in this house gets free bacon,” Davis said.

Rece Davis’ preface was perfect for the moment. The fans in Blacksburg cranked up the volume and those watching were now on the edge of their seats.

Miler took his second shot and it fell short, bouncing off of the front of the rim and sending the crowd into pandemonium.

“Bacon for everybody,” Davis exclaimed. “Sizzle it up on the frying pan.”

Rece Davis’ epic call was the cherry on top of an epic moment, as Virginia Tech’s fans went wild for free bacon. Miller may have come short at the line, but ended the game with 11 points. He was one of five Miami players to score in double figures, as they defeated the Hokies 76-70.

Virginia Tech may have left the game with a loss, but at least their fans left with free bacon.