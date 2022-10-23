WATCH: Ref at Detroit Lions-Dallas Cowboys Game Gets Drilled in the Head With Football

You’ve always got to keep your head on a swivel during an NFL game — that applies to players, coaches, and officials. One referee learned a hard lesson during Sunday’s Detroit Lions–Dallas Cowboys game.

An errant pass hit the official upside the head while he attempted to make a call during the contest. It was completely accidental, but a funny moment, nonetheless.

You can even see the official laughing after he takes the football off the head. A few Lions players even checked on him to make sure he was OK after being struck.

Thankfully, the pass was pretty soft and the official didn’t get injured. But it will serve as a reminder for that official to always keep his eyes open, even when he’s making a call.

That was about the funny moment for the Lions on Sunday. The Cowboys posted a 24-6 win in Dak Prescott’s return, improving to 5-2 on the year. Detroit dropped to 1-5.

Official Gets Rocked During Falcons-Bengals Game

The official getting hit in the head by a football during the Lions-Cowboys game was nothing more than a funny moment. In Cincinnati, things were a little more serious during the Falcons-Bengals game.

Atlanta receiver Olamide Zaccheaus steamrolled a member of the chain gang accidentally during Sunday’s game. He hauled in a pass from Marcus Mariota but couldn’t stop before running into the official.

The official too a hard hit and received medical attention. Fortunately, he did not endure any serious injuries, but he called it a day after the scary encounter.

Chain gang member gets run into by Olamide Zaccheaus out of bounds. Hopefully he’s okay #Bengals #Falcons pic.twitter.com/4XYJsc0TMz — The Who Dey Conglomerate (@Harambengal) October 23, 2022

We’re glad the member of the chain gang was OK on Sunday — it could’ve been much worse. He’ll probably be a little sore come Monday, though.