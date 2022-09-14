WATCH: Ric Flair Smokes That ‘Drip All Night Long’ With Mike Tyson

Ric Flair continues to prove every day that the key to still kickin’ into your 70s is a little bit of that “Drip All Night Long.” Doing it alongside boxing legend Mike Tyson helps as well.

The two were spotted out on the town Tuesday night — smoking a joint together in perhaps the most electric puff, puff, pass of all-time. Flair posted the exchange on his Twitter.

“Ric Flair drip, Mike Tyson 2.0, the WOOO on a b—-. WOOOOO!” Flair said after a taking a hit.

Ric Flair and Mike Tyson recently partnered together to create “Ric Flair Drip.” “Ric Flair Drip” is set to hit the shelves in October in states that allow cannabis use. Joints are just a fraction of the products that will be sold.

Per the announcement, edibles called “WOOOOO Chews” will be sold in addition to infused blunts and trading card pouches. The company will first launch in Arizona, Nevada, and Illinois, before expanding to other states.

To be the man you gotta smoke with the man! Ric Flair Drip has got all the flower you need to tap out anyone anywhere.

😎 @itstyson20 @adambwilks @ChadBronstein @Aloumis @veranobrands https://t.co/o3C89uk4Ra pic.twitter.com/dVQCxcQ2Ma — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 24, 2022

“WOOOOO! I’m so thrilled to bring Ric Flair Drip Cannabis products to TYSON 2.0 fans,” Flair said in a statement at the time of the announcement.

Ric Flair Gets Back in the Squared Circle One Final Time in Nashville

Flair, 73, stepped back in the squared circle for one final time in Nashville in July. Flair teamed with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, in a winning effort against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

At one point in the match, Flair went full-on dirtiest player in the game, faking a heart attack to lure in Lethal for his vintage thumb to the eyes. In real-time, however, it wasn’t a joke to those in attendance. Specifically, Flair’s family, who were sitting at ringside. There was immediate concern from Flair’s daughter Megan and son-in-law Conrad Thompson, who promoted the event.

Ric Flair just faked a heart attack right in front of his daughter, Mick Foley and Undertaker LMAOOOOOO #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/1rGXLc1Vxd — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 1, 2022

Flair told the New York Post that he talked about the spot beforehand and felt it was needed for his last match.

“I made the mistake of saying to someone in the match that I felt lightheaded,” Flair said, “so everybody jumped way too early [toward the finish of the match], and I just said [in my head] that this was the only way to slow it down.”