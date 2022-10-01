WATCH: Ridiculous One-Handed TD Grab From Liberty’s Jaivian Lofton Has College Football Fans Losing It

Talk about a snag.

While playing against Old Dominion on Saturday, Liberty Flames’ wide receiver Jaivian Lofton made what may end up being the catch of the year. We certainly haven’t seen a more impressive catch so far during the 2022 college football season.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter unleashed a bomb downfield, and then Lofton did the rest. He plucked the ball out of the air with one hand in a backhanded fashion. Lofton made the impressive grab in double coverage. The junior wide receiver from Rancho Cucamonga, California gave one of the defenders a mean stare-down after the catch.

The insane one-hander can be viewed below.

THIS CATCH pic.twitter.com/c9649xKt0Z — NFL Beat Writers (@32BeatWriters) October 1, 2022

Plenty of people reacted to the crazy catch on Twitter.

“CRAZY CATCH!!!” one fan wrote.

Many fans responded with comments suggesting that the play belongs on SportsCenter’s Top 10.

“#SCtop10,” one person said.

One fan reacted with the “mind-blown” emoji. Another fan simply wrote: “Sheeeesh.”

“Nice throw too,” another added.

“Thats one of those catches where it feels like you hyperextended your armpit,” another joked.

“Love how the announcer seemed nonchalant for how awesome a catch that was,” one commenter wrote. Another person agreed, writing: “Could that announcer be any less enthusiastic?”

“Commentators not excited enough….” another agreed. “This play-by-play guy should be fired,” wrote another.

However, one user wanted another commentator on the case and knew just who to choose. “Needed Gus Johnson on the call for that snag,” one person wrote in a tweet that received over twenty-five favorites.

Another person responded, saying: “Right got the most unseasoned play calling on that catch.”

“That was dirty omg,” one simply wrote.

“Bro caught this with the craziest confidence I ever seen + the stare down omg,” one person said.

Lofton has been on the Flames’ roster since 2020, and this seems to be the biggest highlight of his young career. As a freshmen, he recorded three receptions for 51 yards. He followed up that effort with three receptions and 51 yards for a second straight year. However, his sophomore season saw him score his first touchdown, according to ESPN.

This season, Jaivian Lofton has been featured more prominently in Liberty’s high-powered offense.

Head coach Hugh Freeze currently has the Flames sitting at 3-1 before today’s matchup versus Old Dominion. Freeze notably led the Flames to a 10-1 record in 2020. Malik Willis, who currently plays quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, started for Liberty during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. During that time, Willis led Liberty to a 17-6 record.

The school is currently unaffiliated with a conference, but not for long. In 2021, Liberty University announced the Flames would become full members of Conference USA after the conclusion of the 2022 season.