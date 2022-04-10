WATCH: Riley Green Throws First Pitch at Ole Miss-Alabama Baseball Game Ahead of Performance

While Riley Green usually cheers for Alabam, he was decked out in red and navy for Ole Miss baseball earlier today. He threw the first pitch at the Ole Miss-Alabama game. He had a hat and jersey to go with his khaki pants. As far as first pitches go, the former college quarterback fared well. It wasn’t a perfect strike, but it was far better than most.

Of course, Green isn’t just in town to throw a ball and watch a good game of SEC baseball. The country music star is also set to perform tonight, April 9, at The Grove. The area is usually a tailgating party during football season but is also host to its fair share of concerts and other fun events.

It looks like the ballgame was a good start to a fun afternoon and evening of sports and music. Check out Green’s Instagram post below.

“Just a bit outside,” the singer said about his throw. “Y’all come out and see us at The Grove!” He also thanked Ole Miss baseball for having him at the game. An Alabama native, Riley Green donned Ole Miss on his chest during the ceremonial pitch at the baseball game.

The baseball game was super intense. SEC baseball is just about as good as SEC football is, and this game was a classic battle. The conference has six ranked teams, Ole Miss was ranked 9th heading into this weekend. For the unranked Alabama Crimson Tide, it was a big win in extra innings. 12-10 in the 10th inning put the Tide ahead of the home team Rebels.

That’s a hard loss to take at home for a top-10 team. However, Lane Kiffin won’t let that spoil his fun.

Lane Kiffin Hyped Up Riley Green Concert After Ole Miss Baseball Game

Despite the loss to Alabama on the diamond, head football coach Lane Kiffin was going to go to that Riley Green concert. You just gotta shake those losses off quick sometimes, and that’s what the Rebels fanbase on campus will be doing tonight at The Grove. Come to the Sip and catch a good country show it seems.

Featuring Niko Moon, Julia Cole, and Lauren Watkins, Green is taking the stage tonight in Oxford. The weather is much better down further south than it is here in Kentucky and over in Virginia for the NASCAR Cup Series. So, it should be a fun night. Who knows, we might see some video of Kiffin singing or dancing tonight. Someone has gotta compete with Brian Kelly’s antics.

So, have a party tonight Ole Miss! Riley Green is in town, regardless of what happened during the afternoon game. It’s time to have a good time.