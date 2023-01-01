WATCH: Robert Griffin III’s Wife Goes Into Labor During Middle of Fiesta Bowl Broadcast

Not the call he was expecting, Robert Griffin III receives the news that his wife Grete Šadeiko went into labor during the middle of the Fiesta Bowl broadcast.

During the broadcast, Robert Griffin III is seen on the phone while the other announcers chat about what’s happening on the field. The former NFL quarterback’s face lights up as he finds out that his wife went into labor. “Sorry guys,” Griffin declares. “I gotta go. Wife is in labor.”

The other announcers congratulate Griffin and yell, “Let’s go!” Griffin then took to Twitter to share the video and wrote, “WIFE IS IN LABOR!!!!!!”

WIFE IS IN LABOR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kep0Ek51vU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023

Robert Griffin III and Šadeiko became romantically linked in 2016 and have been married since March 2018. Besides the newest addition, the couple has two daughters. Griffin also shares a daughter with his ex-wife, Rebecca Liddicoat. Griffin and Šadeiko announced the pregnancy over the summer. They’re expecting another girl.

While speaking to PEOPLE recently, Robert Griffin III’s wife opened up about how excited they are for the new baby. “Emotionally, I’m excited and anxious at this point,” she admitted. “I know the due date is approaching fast, and the reality of another baby girl joining us is starting to set in. Super excited!”

She also revealed that she’s been facing some difficult times during her current pregnancy. “Physically, I feel better than I did around 25-27 weeks. Then, my body was so sore, and a lot of places hurt. Right now, seems like everything has settled in. I have the normal aches and pains, and it’s getting harder not to ‘waddle’ while walking but otherwise, so far, so good.”

Šadeiko added, “I love my husband and my girls more than anything in the world and becoming a mom for the first time was absolutely life-changing.”

Robert Griffin III Gushes About How ‘Thankful’ He Is For His Wife

During the Thanksgiving festivities last month, Robert Griffin III took to Instagram to gush about how thankful he is for his wife.

“I thank God everyday for my unbelievable Wife, Grete,” Robert Griffin III stated. “She is an incredible woman who makes me look forward to waking up because my reality is better than my dreams. She changed my life for the better.”

Robert Griffin III then wrote how thankful he is to be raising their soon-to-be four baby girls with Greta. “I’m thankful to be a Girl Dad to Reese, Gloria, Gameya, and their littlest sister. Our girls are the sweetest and coming home to screams of ‘Daddy’ always touch my soul. I’m thankful for friends, family and the many relationships built over my time on this earth.”

The former NFL star went on to add that in the end, God had taught him and his family true happiness is made.