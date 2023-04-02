WATCH: San Diego Padres Stadium Erupts When San Diego State Hit Final Four Buzzer Beater

We’re thinking the whole city and all the sports squads are celebrating their very own San Diego State men’s basketball team and guard Lamont Butler. Otherwise, how do you explain this reaction from a Padres baseball?

The crowd at Petco Park was settling in for the start of the Padres game against the Rockies. But the fans, rather than paying attention to what was happening on the field, kept an eye on the giant video board in right field.

The Padres were showing the first semifinal of the Final Four. The game was everything that makes us love March Madness. Two Cinderellas — San Diego State and Florida Atlantic — were vying for an improbable spot in the national title game.

Down by one, Butler dribbled towards his own baseline. He took a step back for some extra room and launched a smooth jumper that cleared the net a breath before the final buzzer.

The baseball crowd in San Diego watched what unfolded at an NFL stadium in Houston and gave a loud, organic roar. You get the feeling there will be a ton of Aztecs fans, avid or otherwise, headed into Monday’s game at NRG Stadium. On Saturday night, these San Diego State fans were wearing Padres gear, but cheering on a 72-71 win.

San Diego State Guard Was Perfect Hero for March Madness Semifinal

Butler isn’t a San Diego kid. Rather, he played his high school basketball in Long Beach, about 100 miles north from the Aztecs campus. He’s now a junior and the guy on the floor who usually sets up another teammate’s shot.

But he was the perfect hero on a Saturday night in one of the most-watched sporting events of the year. When a Florida Atlantic player cut him off at the baseline, the San Diego State guard had the wherewithal to find an open spot before the clock ticked down to zero. He initially gave no reaction after the shot went in.

He told reporters in post game that he still was “a little shocked. Like I said, I didn’t really know, I mean, how big it was. We’re going to the national championship. That’s not things many people do.

“Like I said, I was happy it went in. It felt good once it left my hand. I’m just happy we’re in this position.”

Florida Atlantic also was playing for school history. Each win in the tournament set an Owls standard. After all, they’d never won NCAA tournament game before this past March. Ninth-seeded FAU notched wins over Memphis, Tennessee and Kansas State. But when they return to Boca Raton, they’ll probably focus most on how the Owls blew a 14-point lead.

Meanwhile, chunks of Southern California will be San Diego State fans, at least for another two days.