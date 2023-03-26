WATCH: San Diego State Coach Does Trust Fall Off of Ladder After Cutting Net

A lot of college basketball coaches say they trust their players, but San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher showed the world he trusts them. And, thankfully, it’s a pretty reliable bunch.

San Diego State defeated Creighton 57-56 in Sunday’s Elite Eight game, punching a ticket to its first-ever Final Four appearance. It was a chaotic, exciting, and controversial finish in Louisville.

Following the game, Dutcher climbed up the ladder to finish cutting down the nets at the Yum! Center. With nylon in hand, the sixth-year head coach of the Aztecs decided to experiment with a trust fall.

Brian Dutcher with the trust fall after cutting down the net for San Diego State 😂



📹: @sdutzeigler pic.twitter.com/T83zFvQF44 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 26, 2023

That’s not something you see very often from a head coach after securing a spot in the Final Four. Or ever, really. And, we have to be honest, considering it was about a 10-foot fall from the ladder to the floor, we were a little nervous about his decision.

But Dutcher’s players proved they’re awfully trustworthy. After his fall, the team continued to celebrate the improbable run to the Final Four.

San Diego State defeated College of Charleston and Furman in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament to reach the Sweet Sixteen in Louisville. The Aztecs then shocked the college basketball world by upsetting top-seeded Alabama 71-64.

Following Sunday’s win over Creighton in the Elite Eight, San Diego State heads to Houston for the Final Four. The Aztecs will play Florida Atlantic on Saturday, April 1.

SDSU-Creighton Game Ends in Controversial Fashion

Nobody ever wants to see a March Madness game end on a controversial call. But that’s what we witnessed at the end of the San Diego State-Creighton game on Sunday.

With seven seconds remaining and the game tied at 56-56, the Aztecs had one last opportunity to win the game in regulation. Darrion Trammell attempted a floater with 1.2 seconds left, but the shot was off the mark, leading many to believe overtime was in store.

But a whistle stopped play and a foul was called on Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard. It appeared that Nembhard did give Trammell a shove, but many had a problem with the call given the circumstance.

This controversial foul on Creighton helped San Diego State (+125 ML) move on to their FIRST Final Four in program history 😱😱



Did the officials get the call correct? 🤔pic.twitter.com/dQ22sp9Pyg — Ballislife Bets (@BallislifeBets) March 26, 2023

Trammell missed the first free throw but knocked down the second. The Bluejays had one last attempt to win the game, but a Hail Mary pass was tipped out of bounds, ending the game.

San Diego State won the game 57-56 clinching its first Final Four appearance. But it was slightly overshadowed by the way the game ended.