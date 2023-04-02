WATCH: San Diego State Hits Buzzer Beater to Punch Ticket To National Championship Game

Have you caught your breath yet after that amazing finish to San Diego State and Florida Atlantic at the Final Four? Take a bow Lamont Butler.

The Aztec took the shot from the right side. And it swished in a half second before the buzzer sounded at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Jim Nantz called it “a San Diego State miracle!” Clark Kellogg said “it looked pure. And it was.”

The Aztecs will call it a ticket to the NCAA championship. They’ll play either UConn or Miami Monday night thanks to their come-from-behind, 72-71 victory over FAU. Both teams were improbable Final Four participants. But the Aztecs get to continue the dream.

SAN DIEGO STATE ONIONS TO ADVANCE TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME! 🏀🧅🔥 pic.twitter.com/SQxgvcB4OH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 2, 2023

This will be a difficult loss for FAU to absorb. After all, the Owls owned a 14-point lead in the game and seemed in complete control for a championship berth. But San Diego State began chipping away.

FAU led by three in the final moments. Then the Aztecs Jaedon LeDee’s short jumper trimmed the lead to 71-70. FAU’s Johnell Davis missed a layup. And that left one final chance for San Diego State. The Aztecs opted not to call a timeout. Butler drove to the baseline, then looped back. He took a step back to give himself room and then pulled up for the sweet kiss of a shot.

It set up a mad celebration for Aztecs as the FAU players sat in stunned silence, wiping away the sweat and the tears.

Butler, a junior, wasn’t the key scorer for Saturday’s game by any means. Rather, he’s the guard who sets up the scorers. He also plays nice defense. Butler averaged 8.7 points coming into the semifinals. And he provided nine in his team’s program-defining win.

San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher explained in a post-game CBS interview that he ran out of plays.

“So, I decided to not take a timeout,” Dutcher said. “I said ‘if we get the rebound, let’s get downhill, send all three bigs to the rim. Lamont, get downhill.’ And then he made the play. I’m proud of him.”

As for Butler, he was cool with the instructions to get downhill.

“They cut me off a little bit,” he said. “I look up and there’s two seconds left so I got into a shot that I’m comfortable with. And I hit it.”

No doubt, Butler’s shot is the biggest in San Diego State basketball history. We’ll find out Monday if anything else tops it.