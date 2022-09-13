WATCH: Seattle Seahawks Fans Boo Russell Wilson in His Return to Lumen Field

Fans were giving Russell Wilson a not-so-friendly welcome back to Lumen Field in Seattle as Monday Night Football stopped in town. Wilson, at one time the darling of Seattle Seahawks fans, definitely received a different reaction from the fans. They were aiming their full-throated anger and hate toward Wilson. It appeared that these fans have short memories. After all, it was Wilson who help lead the Seahawks to two Super Bowls, winning one of them. As you can hear in this video, the fabled “12” fans were in no mood to see Wilson and his Denver Broncos take the field.

Russ got booed by the home crowd in his return to Lumen Field. pic.twitter.com/lvDwqu9Lyu — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2022

So, who takes over for Wilson in Seattle? None other than Geno Smith, who led the Seahawks to a 17-13 lead after the first half. Smith, who has played for the New York Jets, New York Giants, and Los Angeles Chargers, was the man on Monday night through two quarters. He finished his first half as the Seahawks starting quarterback by completing 17 of 18 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Russell Wilson Started Second Half Taking Broncos Downfield

By the way, those fans were definitely in his corner. As the second half opened up, Russell Wilson was taking his Broncos down the field. Those fans were not letting up at all. Lumen Field has the reputation for being one of the loudest stadiums to play at in the NFL. It’s also important for both teams to get off to a good start as this is the first week of the season. That opening drive led to a fumble on a fourth-down play just at the Seattle goalline.

While the attention is on Wilson from those rowdy fans, those watching at home had a not-so-new broadcasting team in the ESPN booth. During the offseason, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moved over from Fox to ESPN. They take over after the fabled Monday night broadcast had a three-man booth last season. Buck has been the main voice on NFL games for Fox for a period of time. These two have worked together for 20 years and now will do more games with their ESPN contracts.

Aikman, who is a three-time Super Bowl champ and Hall of Fame quarterback, has been alongside Buck for some time, too. Some observers, as well as fans, are kind of shaking their heads about the switch, too. Still, they probably will get used to it as the season rolls on. As this new team takes over, other NFL fans were tuning into ESPN2 as Peyton Manning and his brother Eli Manning were doing their follow-along telecast with guests including Shannon Sharpe and Joel McHale. All eyes in Seattle will be on Russell Wilson until the game’s final snap.