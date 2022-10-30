WATCH: Second Video Emerges Showing Postgame Fight Between Michigan and Michigan State

Following reports about the postgame fight between Michigan and Michigan State players, a second video emerges of what went down in the locker room tunnel.

As previously reported, Michigan Wolverines player Ja’Den McBurrows made a wrong turn to go to the locker room and ended up surrounded by Michigan State Spartans. Obviously, tension was high between the teams due to the 29-7 win for Michigan, so the encounter didn’t end well. The second video showed multiple Michigan State players fighting McBurrows and another Michigan player with helmets and kicks. Luckily, McBurrows managed to get out of there before things got worse.

The 2nd Jumping harbaugh was referring to



Just kick them all off or suspend them pic.twitter.com/SWooBiVTLo — GBP (@GoBluePoole) October 30, 2022

ESPN reports that authorities are now investigating the fight between Michigan and Michigan State players. Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh described the incident as being an assault on two of his players.

“What happened after the game is completely unacceptable,” Manuel stated. “I’ve talked to the commissioner, he’s looking into it,” Michigan athletic director, Warde Manuel said. “The police are also looking into it because they’ve seen the video and they’re addressing it. We will leave it in their hands, but this is not how we should interact after a game.”

Manuel then stated that this is not the way another team should grab a player. “It’s completely and utterly unacceptable. We will let the Big Ten and law enforcement handle it, but this is not what a rivalry should be about.”

Harbaugh also revealed that two Michigan players were assaulted during the fight. One player has a potential nose injury. “Just like anybody, you want to protect your players,” Harbaugh explained. “Ten on one, whatever it was, it was just bad. It needs to be investigated and brought to a conclusion. Our athletic director will make sure that that takes place.”

Michigan & Michigan State Police Released a Statement About Postgame Fight Investigation

ESPN also reported that the University of Michigan Police has issued a statement about the fight at Michigan State. “The University of Michigan Police, in partnership with Michigan State University Police, Michigan Athletics, and Michigan football, is actively reviewing footage and investigating the postgame incident,” the statement reads. “Situations like these, and the safety of the community, are taken very seriously.”

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker initially said after the game that he didn’t know anything about the fight. However, he tweeted Sunday (October 30th) his thoughts on the incident. “As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very high at the conclusion of our rivalry game at Michigan Stadium, there is no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk.”

Tucker went on to add that in complete cooperation with law enforcement, the Big Ten, and MSU and UM leadership, the football team will evaluate the events in Ann Arbor. It will also take “swift and appropriate action.”