WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Escorted Out After Setting Off Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant During NBA In-Game Spectacle vs. Lakers

A wild scene broke out right around halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. As second quarter ended in Los Angeles, NFL legend and current Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe apparently started verbally sparring with Ja Morant, causing sparks to fly.

According to a number of reports, the Grizzlies bench rapidly cleared and confronted Sharpe. Initially in videos captured from the moment, Sharpe is seen jawing with Morant as Steven Adams stepped between the two.

Then Tee Morant — Ja Morant’s father — comes in and the whole scene escalated further.

Absolute madness. Shannon Sharpe was talking to Ja Morant, then Steven Adams walked over in front of Ja Morant. Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe then had words before Sharpe was escalated off the floor. pic.twitter.com/iIpOnxDPiH — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 21, 2023

Arena security on hand came over and kept the peace, eventually escorting Sharpe away from the court for the time being. A wild scene that’s is sure to come back around once more.

Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers

It took all of 15 minutes for the initial video and reports of Shannon Sharpe getting into it verbally with the Memphis Grizzlies roster and Ja Morant’s dad — Tee — to bounce to various corners of the internet. And already, there’s a clearer video of the altercation via the ESPN broadcast and a statement from Sharpe himself.

Sharpe, in his statement, said that it started with some jawing between him and Dillon Brooks of the Grizzlies. The ESPN video bears this out, showing some choice words exchanged between the two before things escalated further.

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave. They do all that talking and jockeying and I aint about that jockeying. it started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F***’ me. I said ‘F***’ you back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.,'” Sharpe said in a quote shared by ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin.

ESPN video of Shannon and the Grizz + Tee Morant pic.twitter.com/wSbKc1jLz1 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 21, 2023

In the video, Sharpe is seen gesticulating for Brooks, or perhaps someone else, to come over and face him close up.

“And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. he definitely did want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe apparently spent halftime in the tunnel area before returning to his seat.

For his part, Tee Morant tweeted this shortly after the fracas: “Up the chimney.” Tee Morant then told Chris Haynes of NBA on TNT that he and Sharpe were “good” and that he has “nothing but love.”

What comes next in the saga remains to be seen, but it’s probably a fairly safe bet that Sharpe will be sharing even more about on Undisputed rather soon.