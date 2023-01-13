WATCH: Shaq Pays Up Frog Legs Lost Bet for Georgia vs. TCU

Yes, Shaq really did eat some frog legs after losing a bet on the TCU-Georgia game.

He needed to put an exotic meal where his mouth was. The NBA legend offered up the bet last week. Shaq said he was so sure the Horned Frogs would beat the Bulldogs that he would “eat frogs,” O’Neal said. “I’ll eat a horned frog.”

He ate them on-air, Thursday. We should say that no one thought Georgia would win 65-7. But Shaq took the bet straight up. Bad, bad decision unless he wanted to eat something tasty. Since Shaq spent a ton of his childhood in Texas, he knows that you can chicken fry anything, even frog legs.

Watch the video. Wondering if Shaq enjoyed his meal of fried frog legs.

Shaq really ate frog legs after losing bet on the TCU-Georgia championship game 😅 pic.twitter.com/0uZsNrnSXg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2023

Shaq never tried to escape the consequences of his bet. After the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national title, he congratulated Georgia for the emphatic victory. The game basically was over by the end of the first quarter, if not by halftime.

Shaq shared a video with his 28 million followers on Instagram, with the caption: “The face u make when u gotta eat horned frog legs congratulations.” And he tagged the Bulldogs social media account.

But we’d also like to point out that neither a Horn Frog nor a Horn Toad or even the HypnoToad is a frog. A Horn Frog is a type of lizard found in the brush outside Fort Worth. There is no ribbiting to this creature.

Charles Barkley, Shaq’s NBA co-host, told his friend he needed to be careful of the “got to be careful with the little bones in there, buddy.”

As the Georgia fight song played, Shaq took off his glasses and prepared for his meal. As he dipped the legs into a sauce, Shaq proclaimed “l’m a man of my word.”