WATCH: Shirtless Kansas City Chiefs Fan Chugs Beer Out of His Boot in Frigid Temperatures

With the holidays here, people are enjoying time with loved ones, gift-giving, and drinking beer from a shoe? At least, that’s how one Kansas City Chiefs fan is spending his Christmas Eve. During the Kansas City Chief’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, one loyal, albeit questionable, Kanas City superfan decided to prove his steadfast love for the team by chugging beer from a boot.

In a recent clip taken from a nearby fan, viewers can see the shirtless fan downing the boot beer as his buddies cheer him on. Check out the wild clip below.

Safe to say the Kansas City @Chiefs fans are enjoying themselves despite the freezing weather 😂pic.twitter.com/TeRUIB1J44 — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) December 24, 2022

After someone posted it to Twitter, users flooded the post with their comments— most people disapproving of the behavior. “Disgusting and deplorable,” wrote one user. Someone else added, “People are nasty.”

During the game, temperatures at the stadium barely reached 20 degrees. Despite this, the fan seemed bound and determined to show his love for the team. In addition, his shirtless debauchery seemed to pay off. The Chiefs got an early Christmas present, beating the Seahawks 24-10.

Kansas City Chiefs struggle as they prepare to gun for playoffs

While the weather was brutal, the Chiefs maintained a solid defense. It was one of their final home games of the 2022 regular season. Although their offense dipped several times, KC made it look easy as they won the game.

There’s no doubt the Chiefs have high standards for themselves. However, after appearing in two Super Bowls and four AFC Championship Games in the last four seasons, some are stumped as to why they’re sitting at an 11-3 record. Despite that, they’ve had seven wins in their past eight games.

In their last four games, Kansas City had a hard-fought win over the Los Angeles Rams, lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, and had slim victories over the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. Obviously, it’s not a good indication of their Super Bowl bid.

Some are left scratching their heads to understand why they’re fighting tooth and nail to take down some of the NFL’s unremarkable teams. But, if they want to secure wins in the playoffs, likely going against the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, they’ll need to get back to the drawing board.