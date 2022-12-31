WATCH: South Carolina Delivers 100-Yard Pick Six Against Notre Dame in Gator Bowl

Bowl season is one of the best times of the year. South Carolina proved that with a 100-yard pick-six during the Gator Bowl. You don’t see it very often in college football. But the Gamecocks wanted to put on a show against the Fighting Irish.

Just when Notre Dame thought they were going to go up two touchdowns on their opponents, disaster struck. South Carolina snatched the pass at the goal line. O’Donnell Fortune jumped this pass and didn’t look back.

The convoy didn’t waver and Fortune’s teammates got him to the endzone on the other side of the field.

This interception and touchdown tied the game up 38-38. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, it wouldn’t last. But Fortune gave them a spark of hope. There really hasn’t been a team hotter than South Carolina to finish the season.

Between their wins over Tennessee and Clemson and this showing, it is clear that this team has offensive firepower. There is no need to worry about that. If they can get that defense to stand strong, then they might be a big problem.

This game gave fans a true show. Both teams were ready to meet the moment. With the offenses going back and forth all night long, folks were on the edge of their seats if not standing and screaming the whole time.

After a massive first quarter for South Carolina, the comeback began for Notre Dame. This one came down to the last few minutes.

South Carolina Can’t Hold Off Notre Dame

The interception was great from Fortune. It gave the Gamecock fans hope. That defense stood no chance, though. They couldn’t get a stop most of the night unless it was one of their three interceptions, and you could see it coming.

Notre Dame had a lot of time left on the clock and marched down the field. With less than two minutes to go, Tyler Bucher threw his third touchdown pass to even up his ratio on the day. South Carolina had a chance but was unable to get to the endzone to finish the game.

The Fighting Irish took the win at the Gator Bowl. However, South Carolina proved that they are a team to take very seriously next year. Head coach Shane Beamer has the Gamecocks looking like a sneaky sleeper in the SEC East.