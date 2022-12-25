WATCH: Steelers Honor Franco Harris With Epic Cameron Heyward Entrance Ahead of Frigid Raiders Game

Before the Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, veteran Steeler Cameron Heyward honored the late Franco Harris with an awesome entrance.

After the rest of the team had entered the field from the tunnel, Cameron Heyward came out honoring the Hall of Famer. He ran through the tunnel and onto the field while carrying a #32 flag. Heyward is eventually greeted by the rest of his teammates near midfield. The stadium roared in support of the late-favorite Steeler, who played running back for the team from 1972-1983.

Harris died on Wednesday morning, a few days before this game, where he was scheduled to be honored by having his No. 32 retired by the organization. Franco Harris is one of the best players in the franchise’s history, being a part of four Super Bowl-winning squads and even nabbing a Super Bowl MVP Award in Super Bowl IX.

You can watch Heyward’s goosebump-inducing entrance below.

Franco Harris will be forever remembered for playing a key role in building the Pittsburgh Steelers into one of the league’s most successful franchises of all-time. Harris caught the famous “Immaculate Deflection,” which was voted the greatest play of all-time in 2020 during the NFL’s 100th Anniversary. That reception gave the Steelers their first ever playoff win in the league, and since then, the franchise has been one of the most winningest in the NFL.

Franco Harris Gets Number Retired Ahead of Steelers-Raiders Game

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the epic entrance by Heyward. The loss of Harris is an emotional one for Steelers fans. Not only is the running back one of the most iconic players in the franchise’s history, Harris always remained a pillar of the Pittsburgh community.

Many fans wrote that the entrance made them want to cry. “Gets me all choked up!” one person wrote. “Real dusty in my living room tonight all of a sudden,” another person joked.

“What a special freaking moment,” one Steelers fan said. “NOW LETS WIN THIS!!! #32.”

Franco Harris didn’t solely get honored with the amazing entrance. Many Steelers players also honored his memory by walking into the stadium wearing his jersey.

Franco Harris died in his sleep, and the cause of death hasn’t been immediately revealed. He was 72. Harris remains one of the iconic faces of the NFL’s 1970s. He remains a part of the all-decade team from that decade. Harris also won NFL Man of the Year in 1976.

At Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, the temperature hovered around 10 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff. There are also reports of wind gusts that will make it even colder. Plenty of NFL games this weekend have seen freezing-cold temperatures with the nationwide cold front.