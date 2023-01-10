WATCH: Stormy Weather Causes It To Rain Indoors at SoFi Stadium During National Championship

As TCU and Georgia are going at each other in the national title game, the roof of SoFi Stadium seems to be leaking.

That’s according to reports from people who are inside SoFi Stadium, where it’s supposed to be warm and cozy, or at least dry.

Nothing like a good rain/mist at this stadium. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/sRnk6hwan5 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 10, 2023

Pat McAfee Said That God Was ‘Taking a Tinkle’ Inside SoFi Stadium

Pat McAfee, who is part of the ESPN College Football GameDay crew, is doing running commentary for his podcast. He shared a clip of the indoor inclement weather with a colorful description.

“It’s raining in Los Angeles,” McAfee said. “It’s raining indoors in Los Angeles. (And) it’s a special night. This is God taking a tinkle on something magical.

“Whichever God you believe in, it’s raining right through this roof,” McAfee said. “I don’t know how that’s possible.”

Neither do we. Take a look.

Stadium Is a Dome, But It Has Openings on Either Side

The weather outside Sofi Stadium is nasty. That’s unusual for normally sunny SoCal. And the stadium does reflect the weather outside. That’s because this $5.5 billion palace of a football stadium is open on both sides. It was designed that way so the ocean breezes can flow into the arena.

So if it’s storming outside, you’ll get the wind and rain, especially if you’re sitting near either end zone.

Take what happened in the fall of 2021. On Oct. 4, there was a weather delay inside SoFi Stadium for Monday Night Football. Lightning outside forced the officials inside to push back the start of the game between the Chargers and Los Vegas Raiders.

Of course, you can go back to last February’s Super Bowl between the Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. It was hot outside and extremely toasty inside. So fans really do get the outdoor experience, good or bad, indoors.

On Monday night, college fans grew irritated with the weather coming inside a domed stadium.

“The fact that rain and the elements can get into SoFi stadium is ridiculous,” one fan groused on Twitter. “Billions of dollars spent on a dome that isn’t a dome.”

But the drizzle didn’t seem to bother the players on the field. Check that, the Georgia Bulldogs didn’t seem to be bothered by anything, including the TCU defense.