WATCH: Swarm of Bees Invade the Goal Post in Tampa Bay Ahead of Bucs-Packers

Before the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, NFL RedZone cameras showed viewers across the country a Tampa Bay beehive swarming with bees underneath one of the Buccaneers’ goalposts.

In this insane clip, the camera zooms in on a swarming hive of bees. The hive, which contains what looks like hundreds of bees, is located directly underneath the intersection of the crossbar and the base of the goal.

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson comments on the Tampa Bay beehive as the video rolls. “Well, someone forgot to bring out the bugspray,” he quips as the camera zooms in on the bees.

“What are we doing?” he asks. “Someone run down to the hardware store, make a five dollar purchase, a little can,” he says.

The clip of the bees can be seen below.

Do ya like Jazz? pic.twitter.com/kOz8OBYNXL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2022

Plenty of users responded to the video on Twitter, writing some of their best puns and wondering how the issue wasn’t resolved earlier.

“Unbeelievable,” one person wrote, chiming in with a bee-themed pun.

Another person wrote about how quickly it could all end for the bees. “One field goal and it’s all over,” they said.

“Definition of the boys are buzzin,” one person wrote. “Some beekeeper is gonna make a lot of $$$$$ today,” another person joked.

Fans React to Tampa Bay Beehive on Social Media

“It’s really the bees knees,” one user joked.

“Home of TBee12,” another person wrote with another bee-centric pun about the Tampa Bay beehive.

“Luckily cody parkey isn’t there to hit the upright,” one person joked, perhaps a disgruntled Chicago Bears fan.

“Da bees better behave,” one person wrote.

A final user said: “You certainly wouldn’t want to shank a kick & hit that goal post…..!”

This may potentially be the final matchup between future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. During Tampa Bay’s 2020 Super Bowl-winning season, the two quarterbacks faced off twice. In the first matchup, Brady bested Rodgers 38-10. However, when the two met again in the NFC Championship in January 2021, Rodgers and the Packers gave a better effort. However, Brady and the Bucs won 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady entered today’s matchup with a 3-1 record all-time against Aaron Rodgers.

In their first ever matchup, his Packers beat Brady’s New England Patriots by a score of 26-21 at Lambeau Field back in 2014’s Week 13. However, the next three meetings have been all Bucs. In addition to the last two meetings where the Buccaneers won, Brady also beat Rodgers once as a Patriot.

In 2018, Brady and the New England Patriots beat Rodgers on Sunday Night Football. The Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl that year, beating Sean McVay and the Rams 13-3.