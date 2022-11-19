WATCH: TCU Pulls Off Crazy Play for Walk-Off Win Over Baylor

The TCU Horned Frogs are living right in the college football world. Somehow, they managed to pull off a field goal as time was expiring against Baylor.

But TCU quarterback Max Duggan said the last play only looked frantic to fans. The Frogs practice the quick handoff from offense to field goal team every day. “It’s like brushing your teeth,” Duggan told Fox Sports.

As a result, TCU kept its bold hopes alive for a semifinal berth in the College Football Playoffs. The Frogs upped their record to 11-0 with the wacky, 29-28 victory over the Bears, their arch rival. Given both schools are both private, religious universities, the annual game is playfully called a “Revivalry.”

Watch the incredible play here. TCU ran the ball with no timeouts, then still got the field goal team on the field.

So here’s what led up to the winning field goal. Baylor appeared to be in control of the game. But the Horned Frogs scored a TD with 2 minutes, 7 seconds to go to pull within 28-26. The Frogs went for two, but Duggan’s pass was incomplete.

Then the TCU defense took control. The Frogs forced Baylor into a three-and-out offensive series. But TCU needed to burn all three of their timeouts. The offense got the ball back at its own 31, with 1:34 to play. No problem, right?

On a third down from the Baylor 26, with 17 seconds on the clock, Duggan handed off to Emari Demercado. He gained two yards. But would there be enough time for another play? Call it organized, seamless chaos. Griffin Kell was good on the 40-yard attempt, which split the uprights as the clock hit zero.