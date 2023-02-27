WATCH: Texas A&M Fan Catches Laser Shot, Saves Nearby Fans From Serious Injury

Sometimes, the best highlights from a baseball game don’t come from the action on the field. Over the weekend, one of the top moments from a Texas A&M contest came via a fan making a ridiculously impressive catch.

During a weekend series against Portland, a Texas A&M fan made one of the most incredible snags you’ll see at any level of baseball. He might’ve saved someone from serious injury, too.

A ball rocketed off a Portland hitter’s bat, lasering down the first-base foul line. The fan, who never took his eye off the ball (a key concept), jumped up and grabbed the ball out of mid-air.

Calm, cool and collected. The guy just one-hand snagged that missile like it was nothing. He didn’t even have a glove!

It’s a good thing he caught it, too. As you can tell by the video, fans just tried to get out of the way. Had he not grabbed it, someone could’ve suffered a significant injury.

We don’t care what kind of plays the guys on the field make the rest of the season, this catch has to be one of the best of the college baseball season. Maybe even in the MLB.

Fans Show Restraint When MLB Vendor Loses Beer to Fly Ball

The fan at the weekend’s Texas A&M baseball game went viral making one hell of a catch. One MLB vendor at a spring training tilt made waves by … spilling beer.

A fly ball during a Grapefruit League game between the Houston Astros and New York Mets cost one vendor his container of beverages. The pitch was fouled straight back and the individual couldn’t get out of the way.

The ball crashed into his container, which he then dropped. Fortunately, none of the fans in attendance stole any of the beer that landed on the stadium stairs. That might be the most important note of the entire story.

That's at least $500 of beer pic.twitter.com/4eLmVVal5d — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 25, 2023

So, whether you’re a player, a vendor or a fan, be sure to keep your eye on the ball. Anything can happen when you’re at a baseball stadium.