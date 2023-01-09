WATCH: Tim Tebow Gets Elected Into College Football Hall of Fame Live on ESPN

It has been well over a decade since he terrorized SEC defenses. Now, Tim Tebow will be a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. As a Florida Gator, Tebow wowed college football fans and angered a whole lot more.

What is great about this Hall of Fame announcement is that we saw Tim Tebow’s reaction live. As we all prepare to watch Georgia and TCU go at it for the CFP National Championship, Tebow is working as an analyst.

He was live on air when the CFB HOF class of 2023 was shown on TV. His costars on the pregame show let him sweat it out a little bit before the big reveal. Two nattys and a Heisman Trophy later – Tebow is a Hall of Famer.

For those that remember the Tim Tebow era, it was a wild time. There was never a more electric and polarizing figure in college football. If you were a Gator fan, it was likely the height of your fandom. For those that weren’t, it was a tough four years.

However, looking back on those years, it was clear that those that sat back and appreciated what they were seeing were the ones who were right. Those that sulked and got frustrated for one reason or another should have just taken in the greatness.

When Tim Tebow blew up on the scene he was just a sophomore. Before Lamar Jackson turned into Superman in front of our very eyes, there was Tebow. The first player to ever win the Heisman as a sophomore, and he did it with huge numbers.

That 2007 season, Tebow put up 3,286 yards and 32 touchdowns through the air. He added 895 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground as well. He led his team to the 2007 national title under the old BCS system.

Then, he hung around for a couple more seasons. He put up 9,286 career passing yards, 2,947 rushing yards, and 145 total touchdowns. Oh, and he took the Gators back to the promised land in 2009 with a second national title.

Tim Tebow is an absolute legend. When it comes to the college game, there is no player more deserving of a spot in the Hall of Fame than the former Florida Gator.