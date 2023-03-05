WATCH: Tom Brady sends Jon ‘Bones’ Jones message ahead of UFC 285 title fight

Recently retired NFL legend Tom Brady sent a special message to UFC legend Jon Jones ahead of a big showdown for the latter on Saturday night. Jones is slated to take on Ciryl Gane on the UFC 285 card.

Brady played with Jones’ brother — Chandler Jones — in the NFL, so he inevitably had words of encouragement for the fighter. Thus, one GOAT sharing some top-shelf pep talk with another GOAT. And of course Brady tagged on his signature phrase at the end, to boot.

“Hey Jon, I wanted to say welcome back to the main stage. It’s great to see the GOAT doing what he does best and doing what he’s meant to do. So I thought seven titles was a lot. You doubled it, man. And I know tonight’s going to be easy, Ciryl Gane on the other side of that octagon. He’s a bad man,” Brady said.

“It’s going to be an incredible fight,” he said. “Dana knows how to put on a great show as always and I wouldn’t miss this one for the world. I’m going to be there watching, good luck to both you guys tonight. And Jon, congrats on an amazing career of greatness. Let’s f*cking go.”

And as he noted, Brady will be on hand at the fight to watch Jones and root for him to win.

Brady is enjoying life after retirement from football, it’s pretty safe to say. And the NFL legend announced a new venture on Wednesday: He’s sponsoring a race car for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the pinnacle events of motor racing. It’s a 24-hour endurance race held on a course on the roads around Le Mans, France. And now Brady Brand is involved as the official apparel partner for a team competing this year in the 100th edition.

“I plan on getting the real car out on the track as soon as the insurance folks stop paying attention,” Brady wrote in a tweet announcement. It was accompanied by an amusing video with him struggling to get to grips with the car in a racing simulator.

Brady is specifically partnering to provide the apparel for the JOTA Sport team. The car in question is based on a Porche 963 and racing in the LMDh classification.

While Brady might get to drive the real deal someday, he’ll have to put down some laps in the simulator first.



