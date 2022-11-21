WATCH: Tom Brady’s Daughter Makes Heartwarming Appearance in New Video

Kicking off a Fall Sunday with some cuteness, Tom Brady’s daughter Vivi made a heartwarming appearance on her father’s latest Instagram post.

While promoting the new Gummyknit from his brand, Tom Brady’s daughter asked a pretty important question. What is that? “Vivi, it’s my favorite new fabric that we developed at Brady,” the NFL legend stated. “Super cozy and ultra stretchy. We refer to it as the MVP around here of loungewear. It’s available now.”

According to the Brady website, Gummyknit is described as ultra-soft, super cozy, and the ultimate in stretch and recovery. The Gummyknit has an ultra-soft fabrication and offers a 4 way stretch for maximum mobility, sweat-wicking, and breathability. “It’s what every guy wants to travel in, lounge in, and live in. Best-in-class loungewear. Relax. Recharge. Recover. There is loungewear, and then there is Gummyknit.”

The father-daughter duo’s Instagram video comes nearly a month after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen officially filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. Brady at the time issued a statement. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together, ” he wrote. He also shared that they are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of their world in every way. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Along with Vivian, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share a son, Benjamin. Brady also has a son, John, with former girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady Recently Stated That His Children and Winning Games Are His Top Priorities Following His Divorce

Meanwhile, Tom Brady recently shared that he is focused on his children as well as winning football games amid his divorce with Gisele Bündchen

While on his Let’s Go! podcast, Tom Brady declared, “I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home. And obviously, the good news is that it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

Tom Brady then stated that the key thing to do is to keep separate focuses. “You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. And all you can do is the best you can do, and that’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working, as long as I’m being a dad.”