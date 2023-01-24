WATCH: TV Announcers Lose It When Northwestern Player Kicks Teammate in Nether Region

Boo Buie had himself a great day during Northwestern’s win over Wisconsin but he did take a shot he’d likely like to forget.

Late in the second half, Wildcats teammate Robbie Bearn went up to grab an important rebound. As he was coming back down to the ground, he extended his leg out. As natural movement swung that leg up, it struck Buie.

The Big Ten Network broadcasters, who hadn’t caught the Northwestern teammate-on-teammate hit during live play, had quite the laugh when they saw the replay.

While Buie will like to forget about that moment, his play the rest of the game is one to remember. Buie finished with 20 points, five assists and seven rebounds as Northwestern upset Wisconsin in front of its home fans.

Chase Audige added 16 points for the Wildcats, who moved to 13-5 on the season with the victory.

Jordan Davis led the way for Wisconsin with 15 points. He was one of four players in double figures for the Badgers. Wisconsin shot 38.6% from the field and 56.3% from the free throw line.

The game was rescheduled after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Northwestern program led to it canceling both of its game from last week. The other Wildcats game that was canceled was a mid-week contest against Iowa.

The win will serve Northwestern well as they aim to make the NCAA Tournament. The team has only made the Big Dance once in school history. The Wildcats are now 4-3 in conference play, while Wisconsin is now 4-4.