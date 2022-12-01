WATCH: Vanderbilt HC Jerry Stackhouse Escorted Off Court by Police After Shouting Expletives at Officials

Vanderbilt (3-4) men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected during the Commodores’ 70-65 road loss to VCU (5-2) Wednesday.

Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, took exception with a technical foul called on fifth-year senior center Liam Robbins in the second half. Robbins received a technical for taunting after throwing down a dunk. Stackhouse went on a tirade, yelling at officials over the call. Stackhouse had to be held back by his team and later security as he approached official Bart Lenox.

Referee Jeff Clark gave Stackhouse two technicals and ejected the fourth-year head coach from the game.

Jerry Stackhouse was highly upset with officials tonight, as you can tell.



VCU junior guard Ace Baldwin was granted six free throws as a result of the three technicals. Baldwin converted four from the charity stripe and the Rams were awarded possession. Associate head coach Adam Mazarei took over for Stackhouse for the remaining 7:59 of the game.

“I thought tonight’s game was poorly officiated,” Stackhouse said after the game, via The Leaf-Chronicle. ” … All of the gesturing and everything that teams do, I mean, it’s just part of the game. Kids are going to make gestures during the course of game when they have big plays and felt like that was one that shouldn’t have been called on my guy at that juncture in the game but I’m proud of our guys and how they fought and competed in a tough environment.”

Jerry Stackhouse Takes Responsibility After Vanderbilt’s Loss

VCU, who led 54-51 at the time of Stackhouse’s ejection, went on a 12-2 run. They led by as much as nine down the stretch. Vanderbilt clawed back, tying the game at 61 with 3:56 remaining. The Commodores’ scoring dried up, however, and VCU held on to win.

“I’m not justifying my actions and I got to have more poise and more control in that situation, but I was sick of that foolishness tonight,” Stackhouse said. “Again, put it on me, don’t put it on our guys, put it on me. Maybe if I was there, maybe it could have been a little bit of a different story at the end of the game. But again, we had an opportunity to get it back.

“I’m going to get some things that we can clean up ourselves, going back, especially finishing around the rim and there’s some opportunities around the rim that we that we just can’t afford to do on the road and this type of environment but overall I thought our effort and our energy was better.”