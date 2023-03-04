WATCH: Video Leaked of Alleged Assault Committed by Jackson Mahomes

Video footage has surfaced of Jackson Mahomes’ alleged assault at a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas. Police are investigating him for multiple incidents that occurred on Feb. 25.

Jackson, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, allegedly pushed a 19-year-old male waiter multiple times at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge. He’s also accused of “forcibly kissing” female owner Aspen Vaughn.

Video of the second incident surfaced on Twitter Saturday. It shows Mahomes grabbing Vaughn by the throat and kissing her multiple times.

Jackson allegedly asked to speak to Vaughn privately about shoving the male waiter. He’s accused of forcing himself into her basement office.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing,’” Vaughn said, per the Kansas City Star. “And then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

Jackson Mahomes Maintains His Innocence

Despite video footage of the alleged incident involving Jackson Mahomes surfacing, he’s maintaining his innocence. His attorney, Brandan Davies, recently released a statement on his client’s behalf.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” he said, per OutKick. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses.

“We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

The alleged incident involving Jackson occurred just two weeks after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.