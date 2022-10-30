WATCH: Video Shows Moments Leading Up to Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight

After the Michigan-Michigan State football game on Saturday, things got chippy on the field.

The fourth-ranked Michigan Wolverines squad bested the Spartans 29-7 in an impressive victory in Ann Arbor, and after the game, some extracurricular activity occurred.

On3 provides a breakdown of the fight and the moments leading up to the incident. ESPN reports that police are currently investigating the scuffle that occurred, per Michigan’s athletic director Warde Manuel.

The video can be seen below.

Got a little feisty on the field after the game was over. Nothing major, a few spats pic.twitter.com/JUm6RAgGLR — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) October 30, 2022

“Got a little feisty on the field after the game was over,” Tom VanHaaren wrote in his caption along with the video. “Nothing major, a few spats.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was visibly distraught about the incident after the game. He said that instead of celebrating in the locker room, the coaches were addressing the incident with the players.

“Just like anybody, you want to protect your players,” Harbaugh said. “Ten on one, whatever it was, it was just bad. It needs to be investigated and brought to a conclusion. Our athletic director will make sure that that takes place.”

This is a developing story.