WATCH: Vikings Legend Jared Allen Rides Onto the Field on Horseback for Ring of Honor Ceremony

Minnesota Vikings legend Jared Allen rode onto the field on horseback for their Ring of Honor ceremony during halftime of the Vikings matchup with the Cardinals.

Allen’s introduction comes during his induction into the Vikings’ Ring of Honor. Jared Allen played in Minnesota for six years, from 2008-2013. After trading the Kansas City Chiefs to Allen, the Vikings then signed Allen to a six-year contract. At the time, it was the richest contract for a defensive player in NFL history. He signed a six-year, $72.36 million contract he signed with the Vikings, and his signing bonus was $15.5 million.

The contract proved to be worth it, though. In his first season, he was selected as first-team All-Pro and named to his second career Pro Bowl. That year, he recorded 54 tackles, along with 14.5 sacks.

Outsider posted the tweet below, which captures Allen’s ride on a horse through the field at U.S. Bank Stadium.

His first sack as a Viking was in a game against the Indianapolis Colts. Allen sacked “The Sheriff”—quarterback Peyton Manning. In his first playoff game as a Viking, Allen recorded three tackles, along with two sacks and a forced fumble.

Allen also forced a safety when he chased Dan Orlovsky out of the end zone during a game against the Detroit Lions in a play that’s remained infamous since. He forced another safety in the Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers, when he sacked Aaron Rodgers in the end zone.

Jared Allen’s Career With the Minnesota Vikings

The following year, he also made the 2009 Pro Bowl, as the starting defensive end for the NFC team. For the 2009 year, Allen made 51 tackles with 14.5 sacks, an interception, 4 passes defended, 5 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, a defensive touchdown, and a safety enforced. He led the league in sacks in 2011, recording 22 sacks. The following two years, his last with the Vikings, Allen recorded 11.5 sacks and 12 sacks, respectively.

Allen then played a season and a half with the Chicago Bears before being traded to the Carolina Panthers during the 2015 season.

On February 18, 2016, Allen announced his retirement by posting a video to his Twitter account of him riding his horse “into the sunset.” On April 14, 2016, Allen signed a one-day contract with Minnesota so he could retire as a Viking.

Allen first came up for Pro Football Hall of Fame eligibility in 2021. However, he failed to get inducted on the first ballot, as he was passed over in favor of fellow first-year eligibility mates Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, and Calvin Johnson.

Allen ended his career with 643 tackles and 136 sacks. He also recorded 4 safeties, 32 forced fumbles, and 19 fumble recoveries. He returned one fumble for a touchdown. Allen deflected 58 passes and intercepted the ball 6 times, returning one for a touchdown.