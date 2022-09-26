WATCH: Washington Fan Launches Beer at Jalen Hurts After Eagles-Commanders Game

Jalen Hurts continues to have trouble in Washington. No, it has nothing to do with his performance on the field, but instead, his trip back to the locker room.

Last year, the railing collapses as he walked off the field, sending multiple Philadelphia Eagles fans to a hard fall. This season, a fan launched a beer at the quarterback after leading Philly to a 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Hurts celebrated as he trotted off the field, and why wouldn’t he? The quarterback threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns while completing 22-of-35 passes. The Eagles are off to their first 3-0 start in six years.

Fans chanted “MVP” at Hurts as he headed to the locker room. Then, out of nowhere, a bottle of beer nearly hits the quarterback as he exits the field. John Clark of NBC captured the video:

MVP chants for Jalen Hurts as he leaves the field



Eagles 3-0 for first time in 6 years pic.twitter.com/HBZMUr5Rel — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 25, 2022

There was an audible gasp among the fans, who saw the beer flying in. Hopefully, security locates the fan who tossed the beverage bottle.

Chargers Fan Gets His 15 Seconds of Fame (Kinda)

Speaking of unruly fans, Jalen Hurts wasn’t the only one who had to deal with some nonsense in Week 3 of the NFL season. Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson had an interesting encounter with a Los Angeles Chargers fan.

During Sunday’s game, Robinson was pushed out of bounds by a Chargers defensive player. The running back got pretty close to the barrier, and thus, a few fans. When Robinson turned around, one fan gave the running back double middle fingers.

That same fan then awkwardly attempted to pat Robinson on the back as he walked away. So, it wasn’t quite the same experience Hurts went through in Washington, but unique nonetheless.

You stay classy San Diego pic.twitter.com/wogSxy7EY7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2022

Hey, we don’t approve of the double bird to an NFL player, but it’s much more harmless than throwing a beer bottle in their direction.