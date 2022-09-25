WATCH: Washington-Stanford Game Pauses for Drone Flying Over Stadium

Washington and Stanford proved to be one of those classic Pac-12 after-dark games. That’s because there was a post-midnight sci-fi vibe directly over Husky Stadium.

If you’re a college football fan, you might’ve missed this moment. After all, Stanford and Washington kicked off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. So you’re forgiven if you already were asleep when a mysterious drone forced officials to pause the game action in the fourth quarter.

You’ve heard of weather delays and pauses for an equipment malfunction. But a delay for an object blinking red and green? Now that’s a new one. The Fox College Football social media account shared a video clip of what was unfolding during Washington-Stanford early Sunday morning.

“The game has entered a Drone delay.” (Somewhere, Obi-wan Kenobi is telling us “there aren’t the drones you’re looking for.”)

The game has entered a Drone delay 😅 pic.twitter.com/GEfL71s3Di — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022

Stanford coach David Shaw was the first to give the officials a heads up that an unidentified drone was flying overhead. The Cardinal needed the distraction. The team was down 40-15. The Fox announcers made it clear the drone didn’t belong to their network.

Then Fox analyst Petro Papadakis, who has yet to meet a play he can’t turn into a pithy joke, observed:

“I kind of feeling like I’m looking at a UFO, even though I’m not,” Papadakis told the viewers who still were watching. “Thank goodness that school starts on Monday and these young people will have something else to occupy their time other than disrupting the fourth quarter of this fine Pac-12 after-dark Pac-12 football game.”

When the game picked up again, Washington had no issues, drones or otherwise, in controlling Stanford and securing the 40-22 win. The Huskies, in picking up their fourth win of the season, sacked Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee eight times. The defense also forced two fumbles. Six of the sacks came in the first half, as Washington overwhelmed Stanford with a ton of pressure.

The game also was Washington’s first this year as a ranked team. So the drone pause only added to the party. Conversely, Stanford suffered its eighth straight Pac-12 loss, the longest such string in the David Shaw era. In this case, drones were a welcome distraction.