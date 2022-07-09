WATCH: Wild Play Unfolds in Yankees-Red Sox Game When Boston Outfielder Christian Arroyo Loses Fly Ball in Lights

Boston Red Sox right fielder Christian Arroyo put his stamp on this week’s rivalry series with the New York Yankees. Unfortunately for Arroyo, his big moment will land on the blooper reel instead of the MLB‘s highlight reel.

In the third inning of Friday night’s matchup between the Yankees and Red Sox, New York left fielder Joey Gallo stepped up to the plate with two runners on base and one out. On a 1-2 count, Gallo hit a routine fly ball to right field. The fly ball was nothing special and should’ve been an easy second out for Boston.

That’s when Arroyo left his mark on the game. The right fielder lost the ball almost immediately in the lights at Fenway Park. Gallo’s knock landed behind Arroyo, driving in a pair of runs to give the Yankees a 7-2 advantage.

Arroyo did get some redemption, as the Red Sox were able to tag Gallo out at home plate to prevent an inside-the-park home run. The video of the confusion and chaos (below) still has baseball fans laughing:

Christian Arroyo loses it in the lights, Joey Gallo drives in 2 and gets thrown out trying for an inside-the-park home runpic.twitter.com/pkpCZMvzpk — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 9, 2022

Gallo received a two-RBI triple on the play. Typically, outfielders are not charged with an error if a ball is lost in the lights or the sun. The Yankees cruised to a 12-5 win over the Red Sox and have taken the first two of a four-game series.

In a rivalry series that carries extreme intensity like the Yankees-Red Sox, every player wants his bright, shining moment. Arroyo had it … just not in heroic fashion.

The Yankees’ Dominance of AL East Continues

Christian Arroyo endured a foolish moment on Friday night, but it’s pretty reflective of what the Yankees have been doing all season. New York is making every team in baseball look silly right now.

Following Friday night’s 12-5 win over the Red Sox, the Yankees own a 15.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. Boston is 16 games back. New York is doing it in the best division in the MLB, with four teams from the AL East currently owning a record over the .500 mark.

In addition to the stranglehold on first place in the AL East, the Yankees have the best record in baseball at 61-23. That’s 5.5 games ahead of the Houston Astros, which own the second-best mark.

The Yankees and Red Sox close out the four-game series with games on Saturday and Sunday. Both are scheduled night games, meaning Arroyo will be battling the lights two more times in this series.

Hopefully the Boston right fielder can avoid making a second appearance on the blooper reel.