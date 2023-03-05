WATCH: XFL Brawl Breaks Out as Player Launches Helmet Across Field

The St. Louis Battlehawks and D.C. Defenders really put the “X” in XFL on Sunday. The two teams got into a wild brawl near the end of the contest, resulting in multiple ejections and one helmet getting launched like a discus.

With just 16 seconds remaining in the game between two undefeated teams, a fight broke out on the field. Players pushed and shoved each other, a few fists were thrown, and one Battlehawks player threw a Defenders’ helmet down the field.

Below is the video of the brawl that unfolded. Coaches attempted to break things up, but it didn’t really come with much success:

Here's your XFL kerfuffle, surprised they missed the guy who threw a helmet pic.twitter.com/xWzh7J1DjI — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 5, 2023

The fight resulted in the ejection of three players: D.C.’s Francis Bernard (LB) and Rod Taylor (OL) and St. Louis’ Brian Hill (RB).

D.C. won the game 34-28 to improve to 3-0 on the season while St. Louis dropped to 2-1.

D.C. Defenders Express Support for Beer Snake

Just a short time ago, the D.C. Defenders became one of the XFL’s most despised teams. Not for anything that happened on the field, but because security at a home game attempted to ruin the fans’ beer snake.

Don’t worry, Defenders fans, the team says it wants the tradition to continue. D.C. released a statement regarding its stance on the beer snake.

“Defenders Fam… THE BEER SNAKE IS FREED. Keep the tradition alive. Please drink responsibly and respect each other and Audi Field.”

Earlier in the XFL season, security attempted to confiscate the beer snake created by fans in the stands. Many attending the game expressed frustration by hurling lemon wedges onto the field.

It seems the team learned its lesson. Don’t allow security to interfere and everything will be just fine. After all, this is the XFL!