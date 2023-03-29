WATCH: XFL Quarterback Calls Out Refs Over Mic During Game

Orlando Guardians quarterback Quinten Dormady wasn’t happy with the XFL referees during his team’s loss to the Seattle Sea Dragons.

The moment came late in the fourth quarter of the game. Down by a touchdown, Orlando was trying to put together a drive. That didn’t happen, though, and Dromady thought the XFL officials had something to do with that.

Luckily, the XFL seemingly has everyone mic’d up, so you can see his reaction, here:

"these refs are bad" pic.twitter.com/Z7s3R6HyBu — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 25, 2023

“These refs are bad.”

It’s almost funny because fans of the NFL almost never hear this kind of basic criticism of the league’s officiating. The NFL doesn’t want fans to hear this criticism. That’s why you don’t typically hear what players are saying mid-game and there are often fines for criticizing the league’s referees.

At the same time, the way the season has gone for Dormady and Orlando, the referees definitely aren’t the team’s biggest problem. This is, after all, the team whose coach threw the entire team under the bus. For his part, Dormady was even released for handing out plays to other teams before being reinstated a day later. So, it’s been a long season.

In the loss to Seattle, Quinten Dormady was out-dueled by Dallas Cowboys legend Ben DiNucci. That pushed Seattle to 4-2 while Orlando fell to 0-6 and left fans in Central Florida pining for the AAF and the Orlando Apollos.

Paxton Lynch Made Bad History in the XFL

Quinten Dormady wasn’t the Orlando Guardians’ starter during Week 1 of the XFL season. Former NFL first round pick Paxton Lynch was. There, he was able to make history, the bad kind.

This was the fourth professional football league that Lynch has been benched while playing in. That makes him the only quarterback to earn that honor and he did so as a former first round pick too.

Sportswriter Michael Balko pointed this stat out. He tweeted, “Paxton Lynch is the only quarterback to ever be benched in the NFL, CFL, XFL, and USFL.”

Lynch was drafted by the Denver Broncos out of Memphis. There, he only spent two seasons before his third season, he was demoted to third-string quarterback before eventually getting cut by the team. He would later spend some time on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ active roster but was eventually cut before he moved on to the CFL and USFL.